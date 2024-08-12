Man pleads guilty to shooting CMPD officer at NoDa bar

CHARLOTTE — A man accused of shooting a police officer at a NoDa bar in 2022 has pleaded guilty to his charges.

Toddrick McFadden pleaded guilty to assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

A bartender at The Blind Pig told Channel 9 that on June 28, 2022, staff asked a man to leave the bar at closing time around 2 a.m. The bartender said the man became upset and shot at one of their workers, resulting in a call to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

When police arrived, the suspect began shooting, hitting the responding officer in the leg, police said. No one else was hurt.

In a news release, the District Attorney’s Office said McFadden was thrown out of the bar because his tab was unpaid.

Investigators used surveillance video and other evidence to identify McFadden as the suspect and arrested him after he briefly barricaded himself inside his home. Inside, detectives found a Polymer 80 pistol and a magazine.

Judge Strickland sentenced McFadden to four years and three months in prison with a maximum sentence of six years and two months.

