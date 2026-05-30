Man rescued from Watauga River after cliff fall

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A major multi-agency rescue took place in Avery County Friday after a man fell from a cliff into the Watauga River, according to Linville Central Rescue.

Officials responded to the west side of Beech Mountain after received calls that a local man had fallen into the river.

Rescue crews said the man sustained serious injuries during the fall.

Officers with the Beech Mountain Police Department were able to find the man on the far side of the river, and crews began to develop a strategic rescue plan.

Linville Central Rescue says a high line was built and used to get the man to the east side of the river. Then Avery EMS took him to the Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department where he was airlifted to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

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