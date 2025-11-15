Man running from Raleigh to Charlotte to raise money for firefighters

RALEIGH — A North Carolina man is running 150 miles from Raleigh to Charlotte to support firefighters.

Jalen Snipes began his journey on Friday morning, wearing a Raleigh Fire Department shirt, as a tribute to the firefighters who saved his family when their home was struck by lightning during his childhood.

“I’m forever indebted. We are forever indebted. I thank you guys for everything you guys do. You guys have saved not only my home, but many others around me and across the state and the nation,” Snipes said.

Snipes is raising money for the North Carolina Firefighters Fund through his run.

He plans to complete his run and reach Charlotte by Sunday.

