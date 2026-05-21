Deadly shooting under investigation in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated a deadly shooting Thursday morning in NoDa.

It happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of North Davidson Street and 35th Street.

Initially, MEDIC reported that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but they later died.

At the scene, crime scene tape was blocking the intersection as multiple CMPD officers collected evidence.

Channel 9 is asking detectives for more information about what led to the shooting and if they have any leads on a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group