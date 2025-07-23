Man shot in face near downtown Matthews; suspect arrested

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man was shot in the face at the intersection of West Charles Street and North Ames Street in Matthews on Saturday evening, and a suspect has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was discovered by Matthews officers at approximately 7:54 p.m. and was already receiving medical treatment from Matthews Fire & EMS. He was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Cornell Gaddy (MPD)

Officer located the suspect, Cornell Gaddy, around 10 p.m.

He was arrested on scene and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Investigators said that the shooting was an isolated incident between two known parties involved in an ongoing dispute.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.

