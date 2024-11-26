1 killed after being hit by car on I-485 in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car near Interstate 485 in Matthews, MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9.

The crash happened after 1 p.m. near E. John Street and I-485. MEDIC said a pedestrian was hit and killed.

The Matthews Police Department said the outer loop was closed near E. John Street. One lane was reopened by about 2:15 p.m.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and spotted one car pulled to the side, and police investigating nearby. There was also a ladder in the road that appears to have been damaged.

According to Channel 9′s live traffic map, there were significant delays in the area at about 2 p.m.

The victim hasn’t been identified.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

