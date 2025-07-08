Man wanted in 3 states arrested after police pursuit through Belmont

A man wanted in three states was arrested on Monday after a police pursuit through Belmont.

Jamal Richardson, who was found unconscious in his vehicle at the Interstate 85 Northbound Exit 27 off-ramp, fled from officers when they were trying to see if he was OK. This led to a vehicle and foot chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The incident began when a concerned citizen alerted Belmont Police to an unconscious driver at the intersection of I-85 Northbound Exit 27 and Park Street. The driver, later identified as Jamal Richardson, was awakened by the citizen, who reported a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle.

As officers approached to check on Richardson, he drove away, initiating a brief chase.

Richardson drove recklessly, nearly hitting several vehicles, before stopping in Mecklenburg County.

After exiting the vehicle, Richardson fled on foot into a wooded area.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Gaston County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a helicopter and K9 units, while the Gaston County Police Marine Unit helped with perimeter control.

Richardson was eventually located near Harbor Road after being spotted by construction workers and a homeowner, leading to his arrest. He was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center for evaluation due to injuries sustained while fleeing.

During the investigation, Richardson initially provided a false name, but his identity was confirmed using a fingerprint scanner from the Mount Holly Police Department. He faces new charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest and resist, delay, and obstruct.

