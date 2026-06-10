Man wanted in connection with double homicide in Concord remains at large

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 18‑year‑old Kamari Porter of Concord, who is wanted in connection with a double homicide that happened on February 1 on Fairington Drive.

After months of investigation and coordination with other agencies, Porter remains at large.

He has outstanding warrants for two counts of first‑degree murder, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury.

Porter is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say anyone who sees him should not approach him and should immediately call 911, the Concord Police Department at 704‑920‑5000, or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704‑93‑CRIME to remain anonymous.

Kamari Porter

Porter is one of five suspects in the Fairington Drive homicide case. The other four suspects — 20‑year‑old Brandon Cortez Morris Jr. of Concord, 19‑year‑old William Cornell McDaniel of Concord, 19‑year‑old Devin Wardell Griffin of Davidson, and 19‑year‑old Damani Marina of Concord — have already been arrested and remain in jail without bond.

Each is charged with two counts of first‑degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious injury.

Police responded to the shooting on February 1 around 11 p.m. on Fairington Drive NW. When officers arrived, they found four people who had been shot.

Two victims, 22‑year‑old Michael Harrison Overstreet of Monroe and 19‑year‑old Kemauri Ziquan Blount, also of Monroe, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital by Cabarrus County EMS and later released.

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