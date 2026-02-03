Man charged in Concord double homicide as victims’ family grapples with past gun violence

CONCORD, N.C. — A 19-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, after two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting Sunday night outside a Concord apartment complex.

The case brought back memories for a family already devastated by gun violence.

Brandon Cortez Morris Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Michael Overstreet, 22, and Kemauri Blount, 19, both of Monroe, on Fairington Drive Northwest.

Neighbors said there has been gunfire at Brooke Pointe Manor the complex before.

Morris robbed one of the victims of his gun, according to a warrant. It also said he shot into a Honda Civic where the two female victims were in the back seat.

Morris was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property. He is in jail under no bond.

Blount, who was killed on Fairington Drive Northwest, had a younger brother who died from gun violence in December 2024. A stray bullet killed the 12-year-old boy in Monroe.

Tina Skyes-Mosely is the founder of Mothers Advocating for Real Change and Unwavering Support (M.A.R.C.U.S.).

“Just in disbelief. She just buried a child less than two years ago,” she said. “This, right here, is what you call ‘compound grief.’ She’s having to relieve the first death of her child on top of this child here. It’s absolute horrible for her, right now.”

Skyes-Mosely hosts monthly support meetings for families of homicide victims, and she said that’s how she knows the boys’ mother.

‘She loved her children’: Mother relives tragedy after son shot, killed

“She loved her children,” Skyes-Mosely said. “Her family loved their sibling and now he’s gone.”

In June, Esposito spoke with Danielle Blount after a drive-by shooting happened less than seven months after her son, Messiah, was killed. No one was hurt in the drive-by.

Memories resurfaced of her son’s death.

“They took that from me. They took my baby,” Danielle Blount said.

Skyes-Mosely said she plans to support her family and asks that the community shows their strength.

“She’s going to need all the support she can possibly get,” Sykes-Mosely said. “So, please don’t let this be another mother who has to carry this by herself.”

Click here to help support Danielle Blount.

The suspect accused in Messiah’s death has yet to go to trial.

