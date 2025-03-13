Man who fled to Paris after deadly Midland crash extradited to US

MIDLAND, N.C. — A man who was taken into custody in Paris almost two years ago, after being accused in a Midland crash that killed three of his family members, is back in the U.S.

Deputies said on Wednesday, Solomon Gheorghe arrived at the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He’s currently being held on a $2 million secured bond.

Three people died and four others were hurt in the multi-vehicle crash on Sept. 20, 2023, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Highway 24/27 near Bethel School Road.

Deputies identified the three victims as Nicolae Gheorghe, 49, Adela Gheorghe, 47, and a 12-year-old boy.

At the time, after gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, investigators said they believed a van driving east swerved into the path of a truck and an SUV heading west, causing the crash.

Deputies said Gheorghe, the van’s driver, was impaired at the time of the crash. An arrest warrant was taken out against him for three counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of felony serious injury by vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Gheorghe fled the country but they ultimately tracked him down and arrested him in Paris, France, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Sheriff Van Shaw thanked U.S. Marshals, officials at the U.S. Embassy in Paris, and the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office for their help in extraditing Gheorghe.

In December 2023, the sheriff’s office reduced speeds on Highway 24/27 from 55 mph to 45 mph between Sam Black Road and McManus Road.

Deputies said the move was part of an effort to further prevent deadly and serious injury crashes along Highway 24/27.

