Speed limit reduced on Cabarrus County highway to prevent crashes

MIDLAND, N.C. — The speed limit has been reduced on a stretch of state highway in Cabarrus County, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said the move is an effort to further prevent deadly and serious injury crashes along Highway 24/27.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture of the new speed limit sign. In Midland, speeds on Highway 24/27 have been reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph between Sam Black Road and McManus Road.

The news comes three months after a deadly crash. Back in September, three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in a crash along that stretch of road.

Four others were hurt.

U.S. marshals later arrested a 19-year-old relative in Paris, France. They say he was impaired at the time of the crash.

