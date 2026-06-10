Manhunt underway after deadly shooting in Vale

VALE, N.C. — Authorities are on the hunt for a suspect after a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday night in Vale.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned that there was an active manhunt Wednesday in Catawba County.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Dansbury Lane, which is near the Lincoln County-Catawba County line.

Deputies said the victim died at the hospital after he was shot in the yard. Authorities haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

Thomas Christopher Banks

The suspect in the case was identified as 39-year-old Thomas Christopher Banks of Cherryville.

The victim was identified as Rusty Johnson.

We’re expecting to learn more throughout the day on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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