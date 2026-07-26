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City asks for help as illegal dumping stretches crews thin

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Code Enforcement Inspector Jane Taillon and Zafar Shums check a pile of bulky items left on the curb in the Hidden Valley neighborhood during a sweep in 2012. (GARY O'BRIEN GARY O'BRIEN - gobrien@charlotte)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte waste officials need help dealing with a problem that is stretching garbage crews thin, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

Trash from those sites accounts for a small fraction of the more than 1,000 tons of trash that crews collect every day.

Illegally dumping can lead to hundreds of dollars in fines, and in some cases, a felony charge.

You can report illegally dumped trash by calling 311. That number can also be used to schedule free trash pick-up.

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