Manhunt underway after Monroe police officer shot during pursuit

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a female police officer early Saturday morning.

The Monroe police officer was shot pursuing the suspect. She was taken to a hospital and her condition is unknown, Monroe Police said.

The Special Response Team is on the manhunt near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Goldmine Road.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

