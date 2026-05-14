Father charged with murder in 8-month-old’s death

CHARLOTTE — The father of an 8-month-old infant has been charged with murder and felony child abuse in connection with the child’s death from abuse at an east Charlotte home. Nieves Alexander Acosta-Maldonado, 27, faces charges following the death of his son, Ethan Mato Acosta-Palos, on May 6.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident, which originated in the 3000 block of North Sharon Amity Road in the Hickory Grove Division. Officers first responded to an assist medic call on May 3 in the 1000 block of Kirt Court, where the infant was found with life-threatening injuries.

The child was transported to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, where medical professionals determined the child suffered from abusive head trauma.

Crime Against Children Detectives initiated an investigation after Ethan Mato Acosta-Palos was admitted to the hospital.

On May 6, the 8-month-old infant was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Following the child’s death, CMPD Homicide Unit detectives joined the ongoing investigation and learned the abuse occurred at the North Sharon Amity Road address.

Detectives consulted with the Atrium Health Child Protection Team. The team advised that the child’s injuries would have resulted from shaking the infant or forcefully throwing the infant down onto a surface with impact to the head.

Nieves Alexander Acosta-Maldonado

Acosta-Maldonado was watching his son while the child’s mother was at work. According to court documents, Acosta-Maldonado confessed to detectives that his son “was fussy and got sick.”

He admitted to picking the child up three times from the crib and “forcefully place the victim back in the crib the second time leading with the head.”

Acosta-Maldonado also stated that on the third occasion, he dropped the infant, who then fell on his back.

Court documents indicated that he picked his son up again and shook him for 10 to 15 seconds until the child stopped crying.

As a result of the continued investigation, detectives identified Nieves Alexander Acosta-Maldonado as a suspect on Tuesday. He was interviewed at the Law Enforcement Center before his arrest and subsequent charges.

Nieves Alexander Acosta-Maldonado was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office following his arrest.

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