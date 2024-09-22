Manhunt underway after shooting in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY — A manhunt is underway after a shooting at a home south of Taylorsville, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened shortly before three this afternoon along Paul Payne Road.

Family members say the victim had arrived home from church when he was shot by someone who broke into his home.

The homeowner wasn’t seriously injured but is being treated at a hospital in Catawba County after being struck in the face.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: 1 killed, 2 critically injured after car crashes into building, Gastonia police say

1 killed, 2 critically injured after car crashes into building, Gastonia police say

©2024 Cox Media Group