CHARLOTTE — Two people are being transported to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in southwest Charlotte Sunday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Nations Ford Road and Arrowood.

MEDIC says two people are being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

