Manufacturer snags local facility for 545-job operation

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The company behind a $140 million project serving the lithium battery industry has signed its lease at a massive Lincoln County industrial building.

Green New Energy Materials Inc. will fully occupy a 534,087-square-foot building at Lincoln Commerce Center West. The building at 1011 Lincoln Commerce Court was developed by Crow Holdings Development.

GNEM’s Jack Chen confirmed the company will begin moving into the building in October. GNEM announced in May plans to create 545 jobs in Lincoln County for its first U.S. manufacturing operation.

