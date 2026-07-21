Marshville sewer limits put 2 housing developments on hold

MARSHVILLE, N.C. — Marshville leaders said a lack of sewer capacity has stalled two major housing developments, including a large 55-and-older community, as the town seeks millions in state funding to expand its wastewater system and meet a court-ordered deadline.

Marshville town manager Franklin Deese told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito, “I promise you, I wake up at 3.30 in the morning thinking about sewer.”

The town pumps around 400,000 gallons of sewer daily to treatment plants in Union and Anson counties.

Deese said the plan is to send all its sewage to Anson and increase the capacity to 1 million gallons per day, but they need larger pipes.

“We have a six-inch pipe right now. It needs to be a 10-inch pipe, so we can send more to Anson,” he said.

Deese said that project would cost $10 million, but it’s not simple.

A decade-old lawsuit between Marshville and Union County over sewer ended in a court order.

There is a July 31 deadline for Marshville to pull all its sewer out of Union County.

Deese says Marshville is currently constructing a new pump station to handle that.

However, six pump stations in Anson County must be fixed or replaced before they can make the switch.

Esposito asked Rep. Mark Brody, R-District 55, about it last week.

“Marshville has been fighting court orders for decades now, but it’s finally come to a head,” said Brody, who represents Union and Anson counties. “Then the problem we got is pump stations that are inadequate.”

Brody told Esposito that he plans to ask the state legislature for $24 million to fix some pump stations.

Deese believes a state investment is needed. He has 2,000 homes from two projects on hold. He said the entire area could benefit from more business with more sewer capacity.

Esposito asked Union County officials about the looming July 31st deadline.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “The court established a timeline requiring the Town of Marshville to pursue an alternative solution for its sewer flow and transition off the County’s sewer system. To date, the town has not met the requirements outlined in that order.

“Union County will continue providing sewer service to the Town of Marshville within the current capacity provided.

“We will continue to evaluate this matter in accordance with the court’s order and remain committed to acting in the best interests of our customers and the long-term sustainability of the County’s wastewater system.”

The county does not intend to increase capacity for sewer service provided to the town, the spokesperson said. The cap is no more than 300,000 gallons per day, but it fluctuates.

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