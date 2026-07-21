FORECAST: Heavy rain and high heat forecast as weather system shifts

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat and humidity are expected to continue for most of the Carolinas throughout the day.

A flood watch has been issued for Ashe and Watauga counties until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

This area is expected to have the best chance to see widespread heavy rain heading into the overnight hours.

We will also see a cold front sag south across the area tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Latest model trends are slowing it down, however, so it may not arrive until later on in the afternoon. Nonetheless, the main threat will be damaging straight-line winds.

Behind this front, unsettled weather will continue, but temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s.

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