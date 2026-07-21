Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rain and high heat forecast as weather system shifts

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The heat and humidity are expected to continue for most of the Carolinas throughout the day.
  • A flood watch has been issued for Ashe and Watauga counties until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
  • This area is expected to have the best chance to see widespread heavy rain heading into the overnight hours.
  • We will also see a cold front sag south across the area tomorrow afternoon and evening.
  • Latest model trends are slowing it down, however, so it may not arrive until later on in the afternoon. Nonetheless, the main threat will be damaging straight-line winds.
  • Behind this front, unsettled weather will continue, but temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read