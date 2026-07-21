FORECAST: Heavy rain and high heat forecast as weather system shifts

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The heat and humidity are expected to continue for most of the Carolinas throughout the day.
- A flood watch has been issued for Ashe and Watauga counties until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
- This area is expected to have the best chance to see widespread heavy rain heading into the overnight hours.
- We will also see a cold front sag south across the area tomorrow afternoon and evening.
- Latest model trends are slowing it down, however, so it may not arrive until later on in the afternoon. Nonetheless, the main threat will be damaging straight-line winds.
- Behind this front, unsettled weather will continue, but temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group