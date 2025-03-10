Mascots and NASCAR champ race go-karts to start ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE — Before the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off Tuesday at the Spectrum Center, team mascots took part in a go-kart race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The mascots, representing various teams, squeezed into go-karts for a fun-filled race. They were joined by Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, who was present to offer advice.

“I feel like this is a very unfair question to ask me,” Logano said when asked about his favorite basketball team. “Considering the audience around me. I’m not going to answer that, at all.”

Logano, while not revealing his favorite team, expressed his excitement about the event.

“So you’re rooting for everybody is what you’re saying? No, but I’ll keep it to myself for now,” he said.

In the end, it was Louie, the Louisville Cardinal mascot, who emerged victorious in the go-kart race, adding a playful twist to the pre-tournament festivities.

VIDEO: CMS seniors awarded scholarships to join college marching band

CMS seniors awarded scholarships to join college marching band

©2025 Cox Media Group