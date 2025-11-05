Local

Masked man sought after armed robbery at Gastonia Pizza Hut

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a masked man who pulled a long gun to hold up Pizza Hut.

Security cameras captured the robbery that occurred on South New Hope around a month ago.

Police said the man walked around the store before going to the parking lot and coming back with a gun.

He then forced a worker at Pizza Hut to give him $300, some food, and a drink.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact authorities.

