Masked man sought after armed robbery at Gastonia Pizza Hut

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a masked man who pulled a long gun to hold up Pizza Hut.
Security cameras captured the robbery that occurred on South New Hope around a month ago.
Police said the man walked around the store before going to the parking lot and coming back with a gun.
He then forced a worker at Pizza Hut to give him $300, some food, and a drink.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact authorities.
VIDEO: Store owner in Shelby shoots suspect in foot during robbery attempt
©2025 Cox Media Group