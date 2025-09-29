Shelby store clerk shoots suspect in attempted robbery

SHELBY, N.C. — An attempted armed robbery in Shelby was thwarted on September 26 when an armed store clerk shot one of the suspects in the ankle.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Shelby Police Department in responding to an armed robbery at La Tienda Mexicana El Huacal.

Later that evening, deputies located the Dodge Charger in the parking lot of Ingles in Kings Mountain.

A pursuit ensued, culminating when the driver drove down an embankment at the dead end of Phenix Street.

The driver, identified as Nixzon Eduardo Garcia-Carrillo, was apprehended on Bennett Drive with the assistance of a Sheriff’s Office drone and K-9 unit.

Inside his vehicle, investigators discovered a toy gun, a mask, gloves, and a powdery substance. The second suspect’s identity and condition remain unknown.

Garcia-Carrillo, a Honduran national with an immigration removal order, faces multiple charges, including attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, fleeing to elude arrest, and resisting a public officer.

