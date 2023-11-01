Massive project in Gaston, Lincoln counties takes another step forward

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Another hurdle has been cleared in the process of beginning a long-planned development on the Gaston-Lincoln county line.

The Gaston County Board of Commissioners last month approved a development agreement with Lincoln County and Riverbend Preserve LLC, which is led by The Shaw Tate Group. Lincoln County approved the same development agreement earlier in October.

The Riverbend Preserve site spans hundreds of acres and has been planned for years. The project is expected to include significant amounts of residential and industrial development.

