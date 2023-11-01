City of Gastonia to open several new pickleball courts

GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia has announced it will be opening several new pickleball courts Friday afternoon.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place around 3:30 p.m. at T. Jeffers Community Center.

Officials said the decision to add 15 new pickleball courts is due to the increased demand from the public to participate in the sport.

The cost of the pickleball courts was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act as part of the city’s commitment to improving healthy communities.

The project was completed in about five months, according to officials.

The Parks and Recreation Department said it will be working with the Housing and Community Engagement Department to purchase a shelter with restrooms funded by federal dollars.

This portion of the project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2024, according to officials.

VIDEO: Park to get basketball court after pickleball controversy

Park to get basketball court after pickleball controversy













©2023 Cox Media Group