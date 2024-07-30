Massive sinkhole opens up near Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — Crews are working to repair a massive sinkhole that opened near Bank of America Stadium Tuesday morning.

The hole appears to have affected two lanes of South Cedar Street near West Moorehead Street.

Channel 9 contacted the Charlotte Fire Department regarding the hole.

They said they are “scene as a safety measure.”

Channel 9 has also contacted the Charlotte Water Department regarding the sinkhole.

The organization released a statement saying:

“Charlotte Water is looking into this. CDOT is putting an emergency closure into our interactive closure map so that WAZE can help motorists navigate around the work at that location.”

What appears to be a massive sinkhole has popped up at the corner of W. Morehead and S. Cedar St. The first picture shows how much it has grown over the last hour. We are waiting on confirmation from the city on what exactly happened. A portion of Cedar is closed. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/eabOmPabgI — Eli Brand (@EliBrandTV) July 30, 2024

City leaders said a water leak is believed to be the cause.

Drivers are encouraging drivers to seek an alternate route, as well as avoid the area.

