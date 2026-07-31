Matheson Avenue bridge to remain closed until Halloween

CHARLOTTE — The Matheson Avenue bridge will remain closed until Halloween, according to the City of Charlotte.

City leaders say the busy north Charlotte bridge will be closed between North Tryon Street and Jordan Place for construction.

The Matheson Avenue Bridge between North Tryon Street and Jordan Place is closed for construction. According to the city, it won't reopen until at least Halloween! @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/8QPyRHU6eY — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 31, 2026

Crews are adding bike lanes and widening sidewalks on the bridge.

Drivers can use 36th Street as an alternate route to get from North Tryon Street to The Plaza.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

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