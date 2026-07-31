Expect delays near Bank of America Stadium for Panthers Fan Fest

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers Fan Fest gets underway on Friday night at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

Gates open at 5 p.m., with practice scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The evening will wrap up with fireworks and laser show.

Drivers heading into Uptown for Fan Fest should be prepared for traffic delays and road closures around the stadium.

For those attending the event or those looking to avoid the area altogether, here’s a list of the closures to keep in mind:

4th St. both eastbound lanes between Graham St. and Mint St.

Brooklyn Village Ave. between Church St. and College St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd between Mint St. and Tryon St.

Mint St. both southbound lanes between W Trade St and Martin Luther King Jr Bv

S Church St between Carson Blvd. and Morehead St.

Graham St. both southbound lanes between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and W 6th St.

Graham St. between Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Mint St.

Mint St. between Carson Blvd. and Morehead St.

Graham St. right southbound lane between 4th St. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

1st St. between Mint St. and Church St.

Mint St. right northbound lane between W. Trade S.t and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Brooklyn Village Ave. between Mint and Church St.

Event details

5 p.m.: Gates and team store open

5:30 p.m.: Pre-practice entertainment begins

6:30 p.m.: Players begin on-field warmups

7:30 p.m.: Practice begins

8:45 p.m.: Practice ends and autograph session begins

Post-practice: Fireworks and Laser Show Begins

Buy tickets here.

©2026 Cox Media Group