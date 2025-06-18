Matthews commissioner plans to challenge Rep. Cotham, citing transit bill as motivation

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Candidates will start filing for the 2025 elections in Mecklenburg County in less than two weeks, but Matthews Commissioner Ken McCool has his eyes on 2026.

“I’m running for the State House District 105 against Tricia Cotham,” McCool told The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno.

Last year, Republican Rep. Tricia Cotham defeated Democrat Nicole Sidman by 213 votes in the district that includes Matthews and Mint Hill.

Cotham is one of two Republicans in the Mecklenburg County delegation. She’s also the lawmaker leading the charge for Mecklenburg County’s sales tax increase for transit.

McCool is opposed to the transit plan, and he told Bruno that was a motivating factor to run against Cotham. Leaders in Matthews have gone back and forth on the transit bill after plans revealed that the proposed Silver Line may be scrapped in favor of building the Red Line up north.

“My goal is to be the voice of this district. This district does not feel that they have a voice up there,” McCool said.

McCool served three terms on the Matthews Commission; he was elected when he was 21 years old. He says now the district is still grappling with Cotham switching parties in 2023.

“I think we need someone up there with conviction, someone up there who’s got a track record of doing good things and being able to provide services for the community, and I think I’ll be able to do that,” McCool said.

Cotham hasn’t commented on McCool’s entry into the race. No other candidates have expressed an interest in the seat, but filing for 2026 races doesn’t start until December.

(VIDEO: Matthews pianist reflects on growth during American Idol journey)

Matthews pianist reflects on growth during American Idol journey

©2025 Cox Media Group