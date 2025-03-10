Matthews to consider ending lobbyist contract

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews town commissioners will discuss whether to sever ties with its lobbyist in Raleigh.

The town hired EQV Strategic last year in part to lobby against the sales tax increase for transit.

But as Channel 9 reported last week, three commissioners no longer oppose the measure.

One of those commissioners, Mark Tofano, placed this item on the agenda to be considered.

Records show the town is paying $5,000 a month to have this lobbying firm on retainer.

