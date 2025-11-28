Matthews Police requests public’s help in locating missing man

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department announced on Friday that they are searching for a missing man.

Police are searching for 51-year-old Roderick Dean Duckworth, who was reported to the public as missing on Friday.

Duckworth was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Trail Blazer.

Police described Duckworth as a while male, 5-foot-6, and 140 pounds. He has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 704-847-5555.

No additional details have been made available.

