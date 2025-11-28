Local

Matthews Police requests public’s help in locating missing man

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Matthews Police requests public’s help in locating missing man
Matthews Police requests public’s help in locating missing man (Matthews Police Department)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department announced on Friday that they are searching for a missing man.

Police are searching for 51-year-old Roderick Dean Duckworth, who was reported to the public as missing on Friday.

Duckworth was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Trail Blazer.

READ: ‘A little hope’: Innocent victim in crash donates organs to honor family member

Police described Duckworth as a while male, 5-foot-6, and 140 pounds. He has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 704-847-5555.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: ‘A little hope’: Innocent victim in crash donates organs to honor family member

‘A little hope’: Innocent victim in crash donates organs to honor family member

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read