‘A little hope’: Innocent victim in crash donates organs to honor family member

GASTONIA, N.C. — There was a moment of light in a Gaston County hospital after a tragedy left an innocent victim dead. It’s called an honor march-- it’s when loved ones of an organ donor and hospital staff stand in the halls to honor the donor being wheeled into the operating room.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon learned that Rhyne Linker became an organ donor years ago because a family member’s life was forever changed by organ donation.

There’s no video of the march, but it’s a memory that Linker’s mother will never forget.

“There was so much emotion wrapped in that thought,” Janice Spidel told Channel 9.

Last week, Linker was trying to help a friend with her car, and they were in front of his mother’s home on Trinity Avenue in Gastonia. A car drove off the road, hit Linker, and smashed into a house.

The people in the car ran away, leaving Linker fighting for his life.

“Divine timing. Divine intervention. We have a family member that was an organ recipient and that was something he wanted to do,” Spidel told Lemon.

She didn’t share details about that family member who inspired Linker, but she did say that person was in the hallway as he was taken to donate his organs.

“That full circle moment when it’s one of your loved ones that’s able to give that gift,” Spidel said.

This happened as the investigation into the crash was just beginning. There are still no arrests.

“Just gives you a little hope in what feels hopeless,” Spidel said.

She and Linker’s wife were allowed in the operating room to say their last goodbyes. She told me what she shared.

“Son, I loved you since the moment I knew about you, and I’ll love you ‘til we meet again,” Spidel said.

His mother said he could only donate three organs. They’ll later learn which three.

Spidel said it’s amazing to think the crash didn’t take his life before he had the chance to make someone else’s life better.

(VIDEO: 19-year-old faces multiple charges in deadly Gastonia Uber crash)

19-year-old faces multiple charges in deadly Gastonia Uber crash

©2025 Cox Media Group