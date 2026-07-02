Matthews road reopens after hours-long shutdown for crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Channel 9 is reaching out to the Matthews Police Department to learn more about a crash that shut down a major road for hours overnight into Thursday.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East John Street and McKee Road.

Police kept us away from the actual crash, but a Channel 9 crew at the scene could see the whole road blocked.

Channel 9 has reached out to MEDIC to find out if anyone was hurt.

We’re also asking the Matthews Police Department for more information about how the crash happened.

The road has since reopened.

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