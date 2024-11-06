Maurice Green elected as North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction

Democrat Maurice Green has been elected North Carolina’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Wednesday morning, it was announced that Green had won over 51% of voters in the state.

As predicted, it was a close race with his opponent, Republican Michele Morrow, receiving 49% of the votes.

Green has held several education positions in North Carolina.

He said he was motivated to run because he was “deeply concerned about the current direction of the North Carolina public school system.”

