Ralph Norman faces Democratic challenger Evangeline Hundley

ftl-elections — More than 1.5 million people either voted early or by absentee in The Palmetto State, according to Tuesday’s data.

One of the big decisions voters are making is the race for the 5th Congressional District, which covers Chester, Lancaster, and York counties.

Republican Congressman Ralph Norman hopes to keep his seat against opponent Democrat Evangeline Hundley.

Norman is facing off against a familiar candidate, Democrat Hundley.

Hundley took on Norman in 2022. She lost by about 30 points.

The Democrat is running a second time pushing for things, such as universal healthcare and women’s reproductive rights.

>>CLICK HERE for the latest election results

Norman is favored to win in the red state and red district.

Some of his top priorities include increasing border security and tackling inflation.

Polls in South Carolina close at 7 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group