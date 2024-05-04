Mayor Vi Lyles speaks at Queens University commencement

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s long-term mayor and leader visited her alma mater to speak at the 2024 commencement ceremony on Saturday.

As the keynote speaker, Mayor Vi Lyles helped celebrate the graduating students, giving them words of advice as they navigate the next chapter of life.

After graduating from Queens University herself, Lyles spent decades serving Charlotte and is now in her fourth term as mayor.

Congratulations to the Queen Royals for turning their tassels!

(WATCH: CMS graduations continue with safety on the minds of many)

CMS graduations continue with safety on the minds of many

©2024 Cox Media Group