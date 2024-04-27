UNC Charlotte graduate selected to join the United States Space Force

CHARLOTTE — A soon-to-be University of North Carolina Charlotte graduate is one of only 120 people selected nationwide to join the military’s newest branch, the United States Space Force.

But Walter Kirkland Jr. told Channel 9 that this accomplishment isn’t about him; it’s about everyone else.

“For me now, it’s serving my country, honoring my parents, and leaving a legacy for future generations of African Americans, minorities, and all of the above,” Kirkland explained.

This rare intergalactic air isn’t something new for Kirkland, as he has already lived a very special life.

Both of his parents served in the military; he trained in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, and in just a few weeks he will receive a bachelor’s degree from UNC Charlotte in computer science.

