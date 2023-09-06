Meck County leaders to discuss process for installing pickleball courts

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County leaders will discuss the process for installing pickleball courts on Wednesday night.

The meeting comes after people expressed disappointment over Sheffield Park’s basketball court being converted into pickleball.

The Parks and Recreation Director will give an update to county commissioners on changes moving forward.

Channel 9 will provide updates as they come on the process moving forward.

