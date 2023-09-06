Rally: Charlotte’s newest destination for pickleball, food, and cocktails

CHARLOTTE — Your friends play it, your parents play it, and your family plays it but now, there’s a new destination for pickleball in Charlotte.

Rally opened this summer in the Queen City’s quickly growing lower South End neighborhood. Think TopGolf, but for pickleball instead of golf.

The space boasts four indoor courts and four outdoor ones. When you book one of the courts, you also get access to a lounge.

You can play pickleball as a single person or with a group, and if you’re not bringing anyone with you, group play is encouraged at Rally. Those who run it call it a “catalyst for connection” and a great way to meet new friends.

Groups of up to 12 can book together.

To play, rates start at $8. You can be a beginner or an advanced player and play as casually or as hard as you’d like.

Rally offers fitness classes and leagues and they’re always adding new ways to play.

There’s also a café onsite and a food menu that includes plenty of pizza options. You can order from the bar, which also offers spirit-free cocktails.

You’ll find plenty of parking onsite in Rally’s two parking lots. It’s also about a 10-minute walk from the light rail.

