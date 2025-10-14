Meck Pre-K to reopen after Cornelius daycare closure

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Meck Pre-K program will reopen next week following the closure of a Cornelius daycare.

On Friday, Channel 9 reported that Kid City USA had suddenly closed, bringing an end to the program.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson announced they found space in existing Meck Pre-K centers.

The new classrooms will open next Monday.

