Mecklenburg County ABC opens lottery for rare liquors

CHARLOTTE — If your taste for liquors can’t be satiated by a common bottle of Jack Daniels, now’s your chance to get in Mecklenburg County’s drawing pool for a batch of expensive and rare bottles.

The “Special Product Lottery” is open as of Friday, and a limited amount of winners will be drawn. The pool is open until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, but you must have already signed up for ABC’s “Specialty Products Lottery” to be eligible.

To register to be eligible for the next specialty products lottery, you can register here.

Winners will be able to buy one bottle of several hard-to-find liquors. Included on the list are brands like Pappy Van Winkles, Sazerac, and High West. If you’ve got a grand to spend on a bottle, you might be able to pick up a Mitchers Limited Release 20-year bottle for $1,149. The full list is below.

If you want to enter and you’re on the specialty products lottery list, you’ll have to email RetailSpecialties@meckabc.com and include “2023 Product Lottery-Winter” in your email subject line. Include your name as it appears on your driver’s license and a telephone number. If you own a business, you’ll need to include your business name and permit number.

Here’s how it works:

Entries will be accepted from now until Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. EST.

Entries received after Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. EST. will be considered ineligible for this lottery.

Multiple entries will be removed from the selection process. (If the same person emails us from seven different email addresses, six of the emails will be discarded).

Automated replies are not eligible for the selection process.

This lottery is for North Carolina residents only. You will need to show proof of residency upon arrival to pick up your bottle.

Please make sure that your email is sent from the email address that is signed up on the Spirited Mailing List! If your forward it to another email address you have, or you forward it to a friend, and that email address cannot be found on our Spirited Mailing List, that entry will be discarded from the lottery.

The randomly selected winners will get a phone call, and you’ll be asked to pick your selection from whatever is still left at the time of your call.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Parkers Heritage Collection 16th Edition, $174.95

High West A Midwinter Nights Dram, $149.95

Old Fitzgerald BIB 17Y Decanter, $199.95

Eagle Rare 17 Year, $100.75

Thomas H. Handy, $100.75

William Larue Waller, $100.75

Sazerac Rye 18 Year, $100.75

George T. Stagg $100.75

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, $149.95

Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year, $229.95

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12Y, $89.95

Old Rip Van Winkle 10Y, $79.95

Pappy Van Winkles Family Reserve 15Y, $139.95

Mitchers Limited Release 20Y, $1,149.95

Elmer T. Lee, $39.95

King of Kentucky, $249.95

