CHARLOTTE — Four and a half acres of Eastland Yards now belong to Mecklenburg County.

County commissioners voted last night to accept the donation from the city of Charlotte.

The county said it plans to turn those parcels into a park.

The commissioners have budgeted $12.3 million for the design and construction of the project.

It will take more money to finish Eastland Yards

