Mecklenburg County commissioners unanimously pass resolution supporting Israel

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners usually spend their meetings discussing new parks or public health.

However, on Tuesday night, they waded into international affairs, drawing supporters of Israel and Palestine to the chamber as they passed a resolution supporting Israel.

“I’ll be honest with you and tell you that we never really had people oppose a resolution,” Chairman George Dunlap said.

That wasn’t the case for the resolution Tuesday night titled “Supporting Israel and Condemning Terrorism.”

The resolution says Mecklenburg County commissioners stand in solidarity with Israel to defend itself and that commissioners condemn the recent Hamas terror attack.

“Oct. 7, 2023 was an incredibly traumatic day for our Jewish community,” Charlotte resident Emily Zimmern said.

Charlotte’s Jewish community told commissioners they really appreciated the resolution, including Rabbi Judy Schindler, who says her second cousin was killed at the music festival in Israel.

“May the one who creates peace in the heavens above, help us create peace here,” she said.

Charlotte Muslims and Palestine supporters told commissioners their resolution was inappropriate and questioned why commissioners were taking sides instead of promoting peace.

“Commissioner Mark Jerrell, District 4, the word you received today, the resolution supporting Israel and condemning terrorism, has innocent Palestinian blood on it,” resident Laila El-Ali said.

“We must not support this resolution. A resolution that leaves out the value of Palestinians,” resident Jibril Hough said.

Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of the Israel support resolution. They said it is about condemning terrorism.

“There is no way we can stand here and not condemn terrorist acts,” Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said.

County commissioners changed the language of the resolution. The resolution originally said the Hamas attack was unprovoked. They also changed “Israel and its citizens have a right to live in peace” to “Israel and all people have a right to live in peace.”

