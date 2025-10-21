Local

Mecklenburg County to discuss future of Excelsior Club redevelopment

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Commissioners are set to discuss the future of the former Excelsior Club Tuesday night.

Two developers want to tear down and rebuild the historic club.

They are asking the city and county for $1.5 million each.

Charlotte City Council is expected to vote next week.

