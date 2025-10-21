Mecklenburg County to discuss future of Excelsior Club redevelopment

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Commissioners are set to discuss the future of the former Excelsior Club Tuesday night.

Two developers want to tear down and rebuild the historic club.

They are asking the city and county for $1.5 million each.

Charlotte City Council is expected to vote next week.

Charlotte City Council to vote on new Excelsior Club plan in late October

