Mecklenburg County issued air quality alert amid rising heat

CHARLOTTE — Friday is set to be one of the hottest days of the year so far, and that could be dangerous, or even deadly, for certain groups as air quality gets worse.

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While wildfire smoke from fires in Canada is creating hazy skies and poor air quality in cities across the country, Charlotte has yet to see those conditions. Despite this, Mecklenburg County is still under a Code Orange air quality alert.

According to health officials, high temperatures, strong sunlight and stagnant air create the perfect conditions for ground-level ozone, otherwise known as smog.

These days can also bring in more pollution. Mecklenburg County’s Air Quality Program Manager Danielle Jones says this can be especially dangerous for people who are already more vulnerable.

“We know that there can be potentially health impacts, in particular for sensitive groups like children, older people, active adults, people with pre-existing conditions like cardiovascular illnesses or respiratory illnesses, like asthma,” she said.

The National Weather Service recommends staying inside if you can, especially if you have health concerns. If you have to go out during this air quality alert, limit the time you are outside to essential activities only.

Also, minimize your use of items that increase pollution, like cars, lawnmowers and other vehicles, and do not burn debris or other items.

Local Resources

To help people escape the heat, Mecklenburg County is opening multiple cooling shelters around the area.

Roof Above is open in north Charlotte, as well as The Relatives on Ramp for young adults and the Youth Crisis Center for kids and teens.

CATS will offer free rides to any of the cooling stations.

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