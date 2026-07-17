Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures rise, heat index to exceed 100

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • More high heat and humidity to deal with today as temps soar to the upper 90s and the heat index reaches above 100 degrees.
  • Another Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place across the Charlotte metro area.
  • This is due to low level ozone production and mainly affects those who have respiratory issues.
  • We may also see more haze from Canadian wildfire smoke today, but most of that should remain elevated in the atmosphere.
  • Storm chances remain isolated at best today but do creep up more by the weekend.
  • This should help to cut down the heat a touch to the low to mid 90s (still feels near 100 with the heat index though.)
  • These downpours won’t washout the weekend, but may be on the strong side with strong damaging winds.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read