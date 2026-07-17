FORECAST: Temperatures rise, heat index to exceed 100

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- More high heat and humidity to deal with today as temps soar to the upper 90s and the heat index reaches above 100 degrees.
- Another Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place across the Charlotte metro area.
- This is due to low level ozone production and mainly affects those who have respiratory issues.
- We may also see more haze from Canadian wildfire smoke today, but most of that should remain elevated in the atmosphere.
- Storm chances remain isolated at best today but do creep up more by the weekend.
- This should help to cut down the heat a touch to the low to mid 90s (still feels near 100 with the heat index though.)
- These downpours won’t washout the weekend, but may be on the strong side with strong damaging winds.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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