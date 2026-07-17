FORECAST: Temperatures rise, heat index to exceed 100

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

More high heat and humidity to deal with today as temps soar to the upper 90s and the heat index reaches above 100 degrees.

Another Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place across the Charlotte metro area.

This is due to low level ozone production and mainly affects those who have respiratory issues.

We may also see more haze from Canadian wildfire smoke today, but most of that should remain elevated in the atmosphere.

Storm chances remain isolated at best today but do creep up more by the weekend.

This should help to cut down the heat a touch to the low to mid 90s (still feels near 100 with the heat index though.)

These downpours won’t washout the weekend, but may be on the strong side with strong damaging winds.

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