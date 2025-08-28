Mecklenburg County launches education campaign on lithium-ion battery disposal

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County is kicking off a campaign to educate residents on the proper disposal of lithium-ion batteries to prevent fires Thursday morning.

The call to action comes after multiple fires have occurred at Mecklenburg County Solid Waste facilities due to improper disposal of these batteries. The fires can start if batteries are crushed or damaged and pose risks to residents, staff, garbage and recycling trucks, waste management facilities, and the environment.

An event to kick off the campaign will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Compost Central on Valleydale Road.

Mecklenburg County Solid Waste Director Jeff Smithberger will inform residents about where lithium-ion batteries are commonly found and provide details on designated drop-off locations equipped to handle them safely.

VIDEO: One of your batteries could start a fire; what you should know:

