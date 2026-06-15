Mecklenburg County opens outdoor pools for limited time

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation is opening its two outdoor pools for a limited time, starting Monday.

The Double Oaks Aquatic Center and Cordelia Pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

This comes as Ramsey Creek Beach remains closed due to ongoing drought conditions.

The entry fee to each pool is $2. Two swim sessions will be offered per day: one from noon to 2:30 p.m. and another from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids ages 3 to 15 can also sign up for free swim lessons at both pools. Learn more at the county’s website here.

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