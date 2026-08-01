Man charged with murder in disappearance of Charlotte woman

CHARLOTTE — A man has been charged with murder in the disappearance of 37-year-old Brandi Merrick, who was last seen leaving a family member’s home on Houldsworth Drive on June 8.

Merrick was reported missing on June 12, and investigators with CMPD’s Missing Persons Unit worked alongside homicide detectives as the investigation progressed.

Police say detectives identified 36-year-old Derrick Randall Jr. as a suspect after developing sufficient evidence during the investigation.

Derrick Randall Jr.

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Randall on Friday, and he has been charged with murder.

Merrick’s remains, however, have not been located, and the investigation remains ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group