Local

Mecklenburg County previews Latta Place renovation, set to reopen in 2026

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
Mecklenburg County previews Latta Place renovation, set to reopen in 2026
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Commissioners got their first look at the Latta Place renovation project.

The former plantation is expected to reopen in 2026.

County to start $11M Latta Place transformation with new trails, visitors center

The county plans to add a new interpretive trail so visitors can learn about the inhabitants’ relationships with the forest, the Catawba River, and the cotton fields.

The county is also planning to create a visitors center where people can learn about the property’s history.

There will also be spots throughout the property paying tribute to people who were enslaved at the site.

VIDEO: County to start $11M Latta Place transformation with new trails, visitors center

County to start $11M Latta Place transformation with new trails, visitors center

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read