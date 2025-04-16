Mecklenburg County previews Latta Place renovation, set to reopen in 2026

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Commissioners got their first look at the Latta Place renovation project.

The former plantation is expected to reopen in 2026.

The county plans to add a new interpretive trail so visitors can learn about the inhabitants’ relationships with the forest, the Catawba River, and the cotton fields.

The county is also planning to create a visitors center where people can learn about the property’s history.

There will also be spots throughout the property paying tribute to people who were enslaved at the site.

